Barclays Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $50.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Intel by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 72,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 80,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

