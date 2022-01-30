AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 396,307 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 152,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 80.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 30.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE OUT opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

