AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 9,812 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in 2U by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 181,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 2U by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,066 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in 2U by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,197,000 after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in 2U by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

