AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,674 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $382.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.75 and its 200 day moving average is $354.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

