MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

MMYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $24.62 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -84.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

