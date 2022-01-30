Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT Raised to $46.00 at SVB Leerink

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $2,005,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,687,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.