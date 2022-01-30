Joseph R. Robinson Purchases 3,000 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WSBC stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $940,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

