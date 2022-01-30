Thomas P. Hill, Jr. Sells 988 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CPK opened at $134.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

