Thomas P. Hill, Jr. Sells 988 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CPK opened at $134.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Chesapeake Utilities
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.
