Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) CFO Humera Afzal Sells 9,379 Shares

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of MCG stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Membership Collective Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59.
Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.39 million. Research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Membership Collective Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 304,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 69,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,613,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,431,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
About Membership Collective Group
The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.
