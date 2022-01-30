Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) CFO Humera Afzal Sells 9,379 Shares

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCG stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Membership Collective Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.39 million. Research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

MCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Membership Collective Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 304,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 69,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,613,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,431,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.