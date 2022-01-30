Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.26.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 10.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

