William H. Heyman Sells 7,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $1,193,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TRV stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $171.46. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average of $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $853,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,918,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

