William H. Heyman Sells 7,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $1,193,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
TRV stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $171.46. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average of $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $853,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,918,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
