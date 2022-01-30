BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,242,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 239,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $195,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHLB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

