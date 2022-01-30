Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Pamela Anne Mcintyre Sells 10,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Pamela Anne Mcintyre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.57, for a total transaction of C$655,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,109,262.51.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$64.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$28.67 and a 52 week high of C$67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.39.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.