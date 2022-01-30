$5.63 Million in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to post sales of $5.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $5.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940,000.00 to $13.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.68 million, with estimates ranging from $1.22 million to $31.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

