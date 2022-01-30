Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 978 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Unifi were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 10,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 7,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $145,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420 over the last three months. 27.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UFI opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $30.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

