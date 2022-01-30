Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 157,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

