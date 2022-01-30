CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CMPO opened at $7.73 on Friday. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

CompoSecure Inc is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc, formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J.

