Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SANB) Short Interest Up 545.0% in January

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SANB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 545.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I is based in Palo Alto, California.

