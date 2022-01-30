Barclays Lowers EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $17.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EVCM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.54.

EverCommerce stock opened at 11.49 on Thursday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 10.38 and a 12-month high of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 17.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 123.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

