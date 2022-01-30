MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDJH opened at $1.52 on Friday. MDJM has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of MDJM as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

