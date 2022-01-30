Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 69,131 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,131 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1,353.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

NYSE K opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

