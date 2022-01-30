28,892 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 32.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 419,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

