Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,509 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,509 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 64,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.