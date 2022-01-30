Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after acquiring an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after acquiring an additional 58,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $272.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.67.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

