EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 99.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 70,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 65.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME opened at $117.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average is $121.96. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.36 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.