Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 634,686 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE:WRE opened at $24.56 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.