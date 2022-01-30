Citigroup Inc. Acquires 10,403 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,734,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of GVA opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GVA. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.