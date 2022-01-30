Citigroup Inc. Sells 16,848 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 44.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $128.92 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.52 and a 52-week high of $314.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.64 and a 200-day moving average of $178.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

