Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 25,759 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 774.0% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 722,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Tenaris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 67,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 486,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 125,866 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TS opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

TS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

