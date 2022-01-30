Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.06

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 4243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

VVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,777,000 after acquiring an additional 776,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 565,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after buying an additional 148,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

