Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $430.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.90.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $319.17 on Friday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

