First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $80.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.19.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.85. First Solar has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in First Solar by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in First Solar by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in First Solar by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 93,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in First Solar by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

