Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 266.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Unisys by 53.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Unisys by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UIS opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%.

In other news, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $381,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

