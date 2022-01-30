O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,419,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,091 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invitae by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after acquiring an additional 844,045 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

