Creative Planning Makes New $220,000 Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Essex LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,502,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,782,000 after acquiring an additional 193,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 510,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38,306 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $925,000.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01.

