Creative Planning Makes New $220,000 Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Creative Planning bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Essex LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,502,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,782,000 after acquiring an additional 193,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 510,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38,306 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $925,000.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.