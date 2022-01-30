Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 122.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,768 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $82,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 236,969 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MFG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

