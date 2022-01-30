Creative Planning Buys New Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,214,000 after buying an additional 149,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after buying an additional 971,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,534,000 after buying an additional 86,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 180,639 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

