Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 10,645 Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a market cap of $126.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.39). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Randolph Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Randolph Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Compass Point downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Randolph Bancorp Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

