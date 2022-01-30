Creative Planning Has $238,000 Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,876 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Ovintiv stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $41.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

