Craig Adam Pintoff Sells 6,325 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $317.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.55 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after buying an additional 431,029 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after buying an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $112,760,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on URI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.17.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.