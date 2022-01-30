Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Down 6.3%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $23.01. 10,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 771,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,950,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,545,000 after acquiring an additional 62,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,775,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,221 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

