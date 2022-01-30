Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Up 10%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE)’s stock price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 121,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 187,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

