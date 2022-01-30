3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Argus

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average is $183.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $160.54 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after acquiring an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

