Royal Bank of Canada Increases Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $75.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.14.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.66, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $84.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Commvault Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,496,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 36.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

