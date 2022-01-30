O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 43.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 74.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Shares of DIN opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

