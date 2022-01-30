O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $60,000 in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

