Citigroup Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,036 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,498 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Imperial Oil by 5.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.2189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

