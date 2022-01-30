Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after buying an additional 673,302 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after buying an additional 606,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 474,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 319,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,754,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,043,000 after buying an additional 283,663 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $453,400. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 545.50%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

