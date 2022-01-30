Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $183.81 and last traded at $183.81. Approximately 2,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 590,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.07.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.43.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Repligen’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,188. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 22.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Repligen by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

