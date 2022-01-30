Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $183.81 and last traded at $183.81. Approximately 2,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 590,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.07.
RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.43.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,188. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 22.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Repligen by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
