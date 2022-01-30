Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.82.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $983.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLOWY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vallourec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

